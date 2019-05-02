Indians' Corey Kluber: Leaves Wednesday's game
Kluber was removed from Wednesday's start against the Marlins after being hit in the right arm by a line drive, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Brian Anderson ripped a 102.2-mph liner back up the middle and appeared to hit Kluber in the right forearm/elbow area. The 33-year-old allowed three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts before exiting the contest. More information should become available as the veteran right-hander is evaluated.
