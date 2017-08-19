Indians' Corey Kluber: Leaves with ankle injury in win
Kluber (12-3) tossed 5.1 innings and allowed one run on six hits and a walk to earn the win Friday night but was forced to leave after just 74 pitches with a sprained ankle, MLB.com reports.
Kluber was on a roll and probably could have completed at least the sixth inning if not for the injury. He came off the mound awkwardly covering first base on a ground ball and was favoring the leg. Kluber stayed in for one more batter but was removed after giving up a single. Seeing as he didn't need to leave the game immediately, the injury may not be a major one. Consider Kluber day-to-day until the Cleveland training staff can evaluate him further.
