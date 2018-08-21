Indians' Corey Kluber: Logs 16th win
Kluber (16-6) gave up three runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six in 6.1 innings Monday in Boston. He picked up the win.
He is now tied with Max Scherzer and Luis Severino for the MLB lead with 16 wins. With five-plus weeks remaining, Kluber could realistically reach the 20-win mark for the first time in his career, even though his 8.6 K/9 and 3.26 FIP are his worst such marks since 2013. He lines up to start Saturday in Kansas City.
