Indians' Corey Kluber: Long-tossing from 100 feet
Kluber (oblique) long-tossed from 100 feet with good intensity Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
While it is good to see Kluber progressing, he won't have enough time to return to the mound this season. He will be a fascinating player for 2020 fantasy drafts, as he wasn't very good when he was healthy this year (5.80 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 38:15 K:BB in 35.2 innings). Kluber had thrown over 200 innings in five straight seasons prior to this year.
