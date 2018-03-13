Indians' Corey Kluber: Missing bats in Cactus League play

Kluber has notched 15 strikeouts in 8.2 innings (three starts) this spring.

He has gradually built up his workload and threw 57 pitches in 3.2 innings his last time out. Kluber appears to be in midseason form, missing bats at a ridiculous clip so far in Cactus League play. He has issued two walks and given up seven hits, amounting to three earned runs (3.12 ERA). Continue treating him like a top-four starting pitcher for mixed leagues.