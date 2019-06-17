Indians' Corey Kluber: Moved to 60-day IL

Kluber (forearm) was shifted to the 60-day injured list Monday.

This is simply procedural; Kluber has already been sidelined for six weeks and is still weeks away from returning, as he has yet to resume throwing. Mike Clevinger (back), who is scheduled to start Monday against the Rangers, was activated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.

