Indians' Corey Kluber: Nearing rehab assignment

Kluber (forearm) successfully threw a 35-pitch simulated game Saturday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kluber threw all of his pitches against Double-A hitters and felt well afterwards -- admitting that he's passed the point of feeling hesitant when throwing. The 33-year-old is nearing a rehab assignment that would put him on pace to rejoin the Indians' dominant rotation later this month.

