Indians' Corey Kluber: Next bullpen coming Wednesday
Kluber (forearm) will throw his next bullpen session Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
He is traveling with the team to Toronto and will throw what is reportedly his third bullpen session. It is unclear when Kluber will be able to return to the big-league rotation, but a late August return cannot be ruled out.
