Indians' Corey Kluber: Next start coming Monday

Kluber is listed as the Indians' probable pitcher for Monday's game against the White Sox.

The Indians will activate Trevor Bauer (fibula) from the 10-day disabled list and have him start Friday against the Red Sox, while Adam Plutko will return from a brief stint in the bullpen to start Sunday's series finale. Those two additions will take Kluber out of the mix for a two-start week, allowing him to take the hill on five days' rest. Considering Kluber's prior turn Tuesday came on seven days' rest, it appears the Indians' main priority is easing up on their ace's workload down the stretch with the hope of keeping him fresh for the postseason. With that in mind, it's far from a lock that Kluber will make more than one start in the final week of the regular season, despite leading off the Indians' seven-game road trip to close out the campaign.