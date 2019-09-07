Indians' Corey Kluber: Not expected back this season

Kluber (oblique) is still limited to aquatic exercise, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

With that, Meisel says he would be "quite surprised" if Kluber pitched again before the end of the regular season. Realistically, given where Kluber is at, he's also a long shot to pitch in the postseason barring a deep run by Cleveland. Kluber suffered an oblique strain during a start with Triple-A Columbus last month while rehabbing a forearm injury which originally sidelined him in early May.

