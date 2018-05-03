Indians' Corey Kluber: Notches fifth straight win Wednesday
Kluber (5-1) picked up the win Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on six hits through seven innings while striking out six.
It was another typical day in the office for Kluber, who cruised to his fifth straight win thanks to another quality effort. The 32-year-old has now registered seven quality starts in as many appearances this season, which is reflected in his tidy 2.41 ERA and 0.78 WHIP. All three runs scored against Kluber came via solo homers, and he's now allowed six long balls over his previous three starts, but his continued success during that stretch (3-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 0.84 WHIP) suggests there is little cause for concern. He'll look to extend his winning streak when he takes on the Brewers on Tuesday.
