Indians' Corey Kluber: Plagued by stiff neck
Kluber has recently been dealing with a stiff neck, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Kluber is reportedly dealing with some neck issues, though you wouldn't know it by watching him pitch. The ace has been on a brilliant run of late but may have to have his upcoming start bumped back or skipped all-together if the discomfort in his neck fails to subside. Kluber will be considered day-to-day as the Indians head into their weekend series against the Blue Jays.
