Indians' Corey Kluber: Plays catch

Kluber (oblique) played catch with a team trainer Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Kluber hasn't pitched in a big-league game since early May, first with a fractured forearm and thn due to a strained oblique. It appears as though his chances of returning before the end of the regular season are quite low, but he could be able to return in some capacity if Cleveland reaches the playoffs.

