Indians' Corey Kluber: Pulled early from rehab start

Kluber (forearm) was removed after the first inning of Sunday's rehab start for Double-A Akron due to abdominal tightness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kluber's removal was reportedly precautionary, but he'll likely head for further evaluation to rule out a serious injury. It remains to be seen if this setback will have a major impact on his timetable.

