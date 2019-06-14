Indians' Corey Kluber: Ready for strengthening exercises

After being re-evaluated Thursday, Kluber (forearm) has been cleared to begin strengthening exercises for the next few weeks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The early stages of Kluber's recovery are going well, though he's yet to pick up a baseball and likely won't do so for at least the next few weeks until he's evaluated yet again. A clear timetable for his return has yet to emerge.

