Indians' Corey Kluber: Ready for Wednesday's start

Kluber (ankle) will make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Red Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kluber felt great following Sunday's bullpen session and is ready to take the mound when Cleveland faces Boston on Wednesday. Kluber has been terrific this season, and the month of August has been no exception. Since the start of the month he's made four starts, during which he's picked up four wins and posted a 1.78 ERA and 0.66 WHIP.