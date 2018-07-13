Indians' Corey Kluber: Receives injection in knee

Kluber underwent an injection in his right knee Friday, which will force him to miss the All-Star Game. The club does not expect him to miss any additional time, as his next scheduled start will come against Pittsburgh on July 23.

Kluber will be shut down for the next seven days, though there doesn't seem to be any concern over his status moving forward. The right-hander stated that his knee has been impacting his mechanics in recent starts, so he wanted to take advantage of the mini-break and come out of the gate healthy for the second half of the season. Across 20 starts this year, the Cy Young winner has logged a 2.76 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 132 strikeouts over 133.2 innings.