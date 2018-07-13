Indians' Corey Kluber: Receives injection in knee
Kluber underwent an injection in his right knee Friday, which will force him to miss the All-Star Game. The club does not expect him to miss any additional time, as his next scheduled start will come against Pittsburgh on July 23.
Kluber will be shut down for the next seven days, though there doesn't seem to be any concern over his status moving forward. The right-hander stated that his knee has been impacting his mechanics in recent starts, so he wanted to take advantage of the mini-break and come out of the gate healthy for the second half of the season. Across 20 starts this year, the Cy Young winner has logged a 2.76 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 132 strikeouts over 133.2 innings.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Rocked for six runs in loss•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Shuts down A's in no-decision•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Bounces back against Kansas City•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Knocked around in loss•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Shuts down White Sox on Wednesday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Toppled by Twins on Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...