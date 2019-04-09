Indians' Corey Kluber: Records first win

Kluber (1-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk over six innings while recording the win over the Tigers on Tuesday. He struck out eight.

Kluber permitted just one extra-base hit, a fifth-inning RBI double by Miguel Cabrera. He also was nicked for a first-inning unearned run on two singles and an error. The 32-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP this season, and his next scheduled start is Sunday on the road against the Royals.