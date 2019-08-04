Indians' Corey Kluber: Rehab start coming at Triple-A

Kluber (forearm) is scheduled to make his first rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Columbus, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Word surfaced Saturday indicating that Kluber would kick off his rehab assignment during the upcoming weekend, but it wasn't known what affiliate he would pitch for until Sunday. With Kluber coming out of his two-inning simulated game over the weekend without incident, he'll bypass a trip to a lower-level affiliate and instead head to directly to Triple-A, perhaps signaling that the Indians don't expect him to require a lengthy rehab stint. Cleveland will likely see how Kluber looks Thursday before determining whether he's fit to immediately re-enter the rotation on a lightened pitch count or if he'll need at least one more start in the minors to build up his arm following the lengthy absence.