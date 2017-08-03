Indians' Corey Kluber: Remains on track to start Thursday
Kluber will keep his Thursday start against New York, despite Wednesday's postponed game against Boston, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Trevor Bauer was in line for Wednesday's start, but he will now be bumped in order to keep Kluber on schedule. The Tribe's ace has been on an absolute tear in recent weeks, and he'll look to keep that going when he squares of with new Yankee Sonny Gray in Cleveland on Thursday night.
