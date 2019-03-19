Indians' Corey Kluber: Rocked in second spring start
Kluber surrendered five runs on six hits and two walks and struck out three over 3.2 innings in Sunday's 9-9 tie with the Reds.
Kluber was making only his second start of the spring after the Indians eased him into the Cactus League pitching schedule with simulated games beforehand. The right-hander faced only one batter more than the minimum through three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth, loading the bases to begin the frame before serving up a grand slam to Yasiel Puig. The 32-year-old started to show some cracks late in 2018 when he noticed a stark downturn in velocity, but he still turned in another banner year. He should make for a comfortable early round investment in drafts even if he no longer belongs in the elite tier of pitchers.
