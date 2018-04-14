Indians' Corey Kluber: Saturday's start postponed

Kluber's start Saturday against the Blue Jays was postponed due to inclement weather, so he will take the hill Sunday instead, weather permitting.

The game will be made up on May 3. Kluber might be the best pitcher in the American League, sporting a 1.57 ERA with a 27:4 K:BB in 23 innings (three starts).

