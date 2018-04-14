Indians' Corey Kluber: Saturday's start postponed
Kluber's start Saturday against the Blue Jays was postponed due to inclement weather, so he will take the hill Sunday instead, weather permitting.
The game will be made up on May 3. Kluber might be the best pitcher in the American League, sporting a 1.57 ERA with a 27:4 K:BB in 23 innings (three starts).
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 13 against Detroit•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Stuck with loss against Mariners•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Tabbed as Opening Day starter•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Missing bats in Cactus League play•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Tabbed for Game 2 start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Throws five innings in final regular-season start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...