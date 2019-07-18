Indians' Corey Kluber: Set for second bullpen session
Kluber (forearm) is scheduled to throw his second bullpen session Sunday, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Kluber completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday with no issues, which was his first such session since landing on the injured list in early May with a non-displaced fracture in his right forearm. The 33-year-old will also play long toss over the next couple days as he begins to ramp up his throwing program. Kluber remains without an official timetable for his return but is working to rejoin the Indians this season.
