Indians' Corey Kluber: Set for X-rays

Kluber (forearm) will undergo X-rays on Thursday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kluber has been sidelined all month with a non-displaced fracture of his right forearm. If Thursday's tests go as planned, the right-hander could be cleared to transition from his cast to a removable splint, at which point a possible timetable for his return will hopefully emerge.

More News
Our Latest Stories