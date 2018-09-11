Indians' Corey Kluber: Set to be skipped this weekend

Kluber will be skipped this weekend as the Indians look to line him up for the postseason, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Manager Terry Francona was adamant that Kluber is fine physically, which is reassuring after Kluber lasted only 1.2 innings Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk against Tampa Bay. The team will go with Josh Tomlin, Mike Clevinger and Shane Bieber (in that order) this weekend against Detroit while Kluber figures to slot back in to face the White Sox early next week.