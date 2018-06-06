Indians' Corey Kluber: Seven one-run innings in win
Kluber (9-1) tossed seven one-run innings while earning the win Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Kluber threw an impressive 66 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced seven groundball outs in this stifling outing. He allowed a run on three hits in the third inning, but he allowed just four baserunners combined over his other six frames and avoided issuing a walk for the fifth straight outing. It was simply the latest in a series of stellar outings for Kluber, who is now tied for the American League lead in victories and sports a 1.96 ERA.
