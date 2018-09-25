Indians' Corey Kluber: Seven scoreless in win over White Sox

Kluber (20-7) tossed seven scoreless innings Monday to earn the win against the White Sox, allowing four hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.

Kluber threw 69.4 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced 19 swinging strikes as he tied his second-highest strikeout total of the season. He seemed to get stronger as the game went along, retiring the final 11 batters he faced en route to his 20th win of the campaign. Kluber has now posted back-to-back quality starts while posting a 22:3 K:BB and allowing three earned runs over 15 innings in that span. He'll take a sharp 2.83 ERA into his final start of the regular season Saturday against the Royals.