Indians' Corey Kluber: Seven strong innings in win

Kluber (15-6) tossed seven innings while allowing one run Tuesday to earn the win over the Reds, allowing five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Kluber allowed just one man past first base over the first six innings and gave up his only run on a pair of hits in the seventh. He needed an economical 96 pitches to complete seven frames and induced eight groundball outs to help stifle the home team. Kluber was touched up for four runs in his previous start, but this bounceback performance lowered his ERA back down to a shiny 2.68 for the season. He'll face a tough matchup in his next scheduled start against the Red Sox.