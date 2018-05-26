Indians' Corey Kluber: Sharp again despite no-decision
Kluber didn't factor into the decision against the Astros, scattering seven hits over 6.1 shut-out innings, striking out seven and walking none before the Indians eventually lost 11-2 to Houston on Friday.
Kluber was his customarily dominant self in this contest, but the Indians ended up getting blown out as his bullpen was torched for all 11 earned runs after he exited the contest. It was unfortunate to see such a strong outing wasted, but Kluber remains one of the most dominant pitchers in the game, as he's got a stellar 2.17 ERA and a microscopic 0.86 WHIP, to go along with an elite 78:10 K:BB through 78.2 innings this season.
