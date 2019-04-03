Indians' Corey Kluber: Shows poor control in loss

Kluber (0-2) allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out four and walking three across 3.1 innings in a loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.

The Indians ace wasn't himself, as he couldn't find the strikeout zone most of the afternoon. Poor infield defense didn't help either, as with the help of an error, the White Sox tagged Kluber for three runs in the opening frame. Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu, who has always done well against Kluber, then drove in three more runs with hits in the second and fourth innings. Kluber came into the afternoon with a 13-4 record and 2.80 ERA in his career against the White Sox, so this was quite a disappointing outing. He's opened the season 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 10.1 innings.