Indians' Corey Kluber: Shuts down A's in no-decision

Kluber didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-3 extra-innings loss to the A's, giving up five hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out three.

The right-hander wasn't as dominant as usual when it came to strikeouts, but he was still in firm control all afternoon and left the game in line for his 13th win of the season before the Cleveland bullpen messed things up. Kluber had to settle instead for his 17th quality start of the year, and he'll carry a 2.49 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Yankees.