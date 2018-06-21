Indians' Corey Kluber: Shuts down White Sox on Wednesday

Kluber (11-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 12-0 rout of the White Sox, allowing only one hit and one walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven.

He threw 65 of 96 pitches for strikes while generating 15 swinging strikes, and only that elevated pitch count kept Kluber from going after his seventh career shutout. The right-hander has delivered quality starts in an incredible 15 of 16 outings and now leads the majors with 11 wins, and he'll take a 2.10 ERA with him to the mound in his next start Tuesday in St. Louis.