Indians' Corey Kluber: Slated to start Sunday

Kluber (neck) is listed as the probable starter for Sunday's matinee tilt with the Blue Jays.

Kluber has been dealing with a stiff neck over his past few starts and was already bumped from his previously-scheduled appearance Friday, but it appears he'll still make an outing this week, barring any setbacks. The right-hander owns an outstanding 2.86 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 15 starts this season and ranks ninth in the majors with 135 strikeouts.