Indians' Corey Kluber: Start pushed to Tuesday

Kluber's scheduled start Sunday has been postponed. He will start Tuesday in Minnesota.

The weather in Cleveland has not cooperated, as Kluber was supposed to start Saturday, and has been unable to take the mound in back-to-back days. Cleveland's off day Monday will mean that Kluber goes seven days between starts. He opposes Lance Lynn in that outing.

