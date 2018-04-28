Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 10 in win Friday
Kluber (4-1) struck out 10 and walked three across 8.2 innings Friday in a win over the Mariners, giving up three runs on four hits.
Kluber has thrown at least six innings while giving up three runs or fewer in all six starts. He was one out away from a complete game Friday, but was taken out at 116 pitches after giving up a single to Kyle Seager. This was the second time this season that Kluber has reached double-digit strikeouts, and now has 47 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. The next start for the right-hander will be a matchup at home against the Rangers.
