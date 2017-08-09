Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 11 in complete-game win

Kluber (10-3) notched a complete-game victory Tuesday, allowing just one run on three hits and no walks while striking out 11 Rockies.

The Tribe's ace continued his run of absolute dominance with Tuesday's effort, his 13th straight start with eight-plus punch outs. Despite missing a month of action due to a back injury, Kluber ranks fourth in MLB with 172 strikeouts over his 132.2 innings. Since returning from the DL, the 31-year-old is 7-1 with a 1.70 ERA in 13 starts. Kluber is as dominant right now as he was in 2014 when he won the AL Cy Young. Next up on the right-hander's agenda is a date in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.