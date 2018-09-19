Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 11 in win over White Sox
Kluber (19-7) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks across eight innings to earn the win Tuesday against the White Sox. He struck out 11.
Working on three extra days' rest, Kluber delivered his longest outing since August 4. He threw 70 percent of his pitches for strikes while inducing a whopping 24 swinging strikes and recording 11 groundball outs. Kluber allowed a pair of solo home runs in the sixth inning before allowing a run on two hits in the sixth, but he already had enough run support to lock down his 19th win. He will look to build on this strong outing this weekend against the Red Sox.
