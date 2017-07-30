Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 12 in no-decision
Kluber allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out 12 batters over 6.1 innings during Saturday's win over the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.
Since returning from the disabled list June 1, Kluber has recorded 120 strikeouts through just 77.1 innings. He boasts an elite 2.90 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 12.6 K/9 for the campaign, and is a true matchup-proof hurler in all fantasy formats. Kluber projects to face the Yankees at Progressive Field in his next start.
