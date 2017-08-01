Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out hitters at historic rate in July
In five July starts, Kluber went 1-1 with a 2.62 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 34.1 innings.
After setting a career-best mark with a 13.4 K/9 in June, Kluber topped that with a 14.7 K/9 in July. Saying the right-hander is on fire wouldn't do him justice. Over his last 11 starts, opponents are slashing just .177/.224/.275 over 292 plate appearances. Furthermore, batters have connected for hard contact just 22.4 percent of the time, the lowest percentage for any pitcher during that period. If not for a back injury that sidelined Kluber for all but three innings in May, he'd be neck and neck with Boston's Chris Sale in the AL Cy Young race.
