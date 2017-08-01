Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out hitters at historic rate in July

In five July starts, Kluber went 1-1 with a 2.62 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 34.1 innings.

After setting a career-best mark with a 13.4 K/9 in June, Kluber topped that with a 14.7 K/9 in July. Saying the right-hander is on fire wouldn't do him justice. Over his last 11 starts, opponents are slashing just .177/.224/.275 over 292 plate appearances. Furthermore, batters have connected for hard contact just 22.4 percent of the time, the lowest percentage for any pitcher during that period. If not for a back injury that sidelined Kluber for all but three innings in May, he'd be neck and neck with Boston's Chris Sale in the AL Cy Young race.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast