Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out six in win

Kluber got the win over the Twins on Tuesday, striking out six and walking two while giving up one run on five hits in 6.2 innings.

This was Kluber's shortest outing in four starts this year, yet it was still a solid performance. The lone run he allowed was an RBI double in the seventh by Brian Dozier, who was the last batter Kluber saw for the night as Andrew Miller then came in to relieve. In four starts, Kluber has put up typical Kluber numbers, allowing just 16 hits in 29.2 innings while sporting a 33:6 K:BB ratio. The ace right-hander will next take on the Orioles in Baltimore.