Indians' Corey Kluber: Stuck with loss against Mariners

Kluber (0-1) took the loss on Opening Day, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight over eight innings against the Mariners.

He allowed a two-run homer to Nelson Cruz in the first inning, but after that, Kluber was Kluber. The right-hander got 14 swinging strikes on 91 pitches and induced 11 groundball outs. A road matchup against the Angels is next for Kluber, who is unanimously considered a top-four pitching option in fantasy.