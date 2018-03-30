Indians' Corey Kluber: Stuck with loss against Mariners
Kluber (0-1) took the loss on Opening Day, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight over eight innings against the Mariners.
He allowed a two-run homer to Nelson Cruz in the first inning, but after that, Kluber was Kluber. The right-hander got 14 swinging strikes on 91 pitches and induced 11 groundball outs. A road matchup against the Angels is next for Kluber, who is unanimously considered a top-four pitching option in fantasy.
