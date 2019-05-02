Indians' Corey Kluber: Suffers forearm fracture

Kluber was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his right forearm Wednesday after undergoing X-rays, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kluber was struck by a 102.2-mph line drive in the right forearm during Wednesday's start at Miami. The veteran right-hander should receive a recovery timetable Wednesday as he returns to Cleveland to be further evaluated. The Indians' depth in the starting rotation will be tested even further with Mike Clevinger (back) already on the 60-day injured list.