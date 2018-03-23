Indians' Corey Kluber: Tabbed as Opening Day starter

Kluber was officially named the Indians' Opening Day starter, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kluber will take the hill against Seattle on Thursday. In 2017, the right-hander posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with a 265:36 K:BB over 203.2 innings on his way to winning the American League Cy Young Award.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 3.0

    Third base isn't quite first base, but there are plenty of valuable sluggers available her...

  • ian-happ-1400.gif

    Second Base Tiers 3.0

    We've had some players rise up the rankings during the spring at second base. How does the...

  • anthony-rizzo.jpg

    First Base Tiers 3.0

    Has Paul Goldschmidt's slide continued? Is this still the deepest position in the league? Let's...