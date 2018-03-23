Indians' Corey Kluber: Tabbed as Opening Day starter
Kluber was officially named the Indians' Opening Day starter, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Kluber will take the hill against Seattle on Thursday. In 2017, the right-hander posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with a 265:36 K:BB over 203.2 innings on his way to winning the American League Cy Young Award.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Missing bats in Cactus League play•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Tabbed for Game 2 start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Throws five innings in final regular-season start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 10 to grab 18th win•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Tosses seven beautiful innings Sunday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Tames Tigers with shutout Tuesday•
-
Third Base Tiers 3.0
Third base isn't quite first base, but there are plenty of valuable sluggers available her...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
We've had some players rise up the rankings during the spring at second base. How does the...
-
First Base Tiers 3.0
Has Paul Goldschmidt's slide continued? Is this still the deepest position in the league? Let's...
-
Catcher Tiers 3.0
Gary Sanchez stands alone at the top, but Willson Conteras and Buster Posey aren't far behind....
-
Breakouts 2.0: First-round upside
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other big-time breakout candida...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Big names with bigger ADPs
You know these nine names, but you're still sleeping on them in Fantasy Baseball.