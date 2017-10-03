Indians' Corey Kluber: Tabbed for Game 2 start

Kluber will start Game 2 of the ALDS against either the Twins or Yankees.

The Indians will give the ball to Trevor Bauer for Game 1, lining Kluber up to pitch Game 2 and a potential Game 5 on regular rest. The ace posted a ridiculous 1.79 ERA and 142:12 K:BB in 15 starts (110.1 innings) since the All-Star break, and will look to carry his dominance into the playoffs.