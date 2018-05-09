Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes loss despite quality start
Kluber (5-2) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk across six innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Brewers. He struck out four.
Kluber's only real mistakes cost him in this one, including a two-run home run from Travis Shaw in the first inning and a solo shot from opposing pitcher Brent Suter in the third. Unfortunately, despite his eighth straight quality start to begin the season, Kluber lost for the first time since opening day due to a lack of runs support. He hasn't been quite as dominant of late, allowing exactly three earned runs in four straight outings and striking out more than six batters just once in that span. Still, he'll take a tidy 2.62 ERA into his next scheduled start Monday against Detroit.
