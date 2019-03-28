Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes loss despite strong start

Kluber (0-1) got the loss on Opening Day against the Twins, giving up two runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking one as the Indians fell 2-0.

It was a strong outing for the dominant right-hander, but he was outdueled by a superb effort from Minnesota starter Jose Berrios. He still delivered a solid line for fantasy owners and will look to get in the win column in his next start, which will come at home Thursday against the Blue Jays.

