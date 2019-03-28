Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes loss despite strong start
Kluber (0-1) got the loss on Opening Day against the Twins, giving up two runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking one as the Indians fell 2-0.
It was a strong outing for the dominant right-hander, but he was outdueled by a superb effort from Minnesota starter Jose Berrios. He still delivered a solid line for fantasy owners and will look to get in the win column in his next start, which will come at home Thursday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Earns Opening Day nod•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Rocked in second spring start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes the loss•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Seven scoreless in win over White Sox•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Next start coming Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...