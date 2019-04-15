Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes one on chin versus Royals

Kluber allowed six runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four across 2.2 innings during a no-decision against the Royals on Sunday.

Both starters in this one struggled, so despite the very short outing, Kluber avoided another loss. However, he's failed to pitch four innings and given up at least four earned runs and three walks in two of his last three outings. That's the main reason why Kluber owns a 6.16 ERA and 1.84 WHIP through four starts. He is also 1-2 with 21 strikeouts in 19 innings. Kluber will look to get back on track against the Braves at home Saturday.