Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes the loss
Kluber (0-1) gave up four runs on six hits with two walks over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. He struck out two.
Kluber pitched three scoreless frames before allowing four runs over the next two innings. The devastating blows came from three solo shots, marking the fourth consecutive playoff start that Kluber has allowed at least two home runs. The right-hander posted a 2.89 ERA, 9.3 K/9 and 1.1 HR/9 in 2018 and will look to get back on track if he gets another opportunity in the Division Series.
