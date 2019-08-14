Indians' Corey Kluber: Third rehab outing on tap

Kluber (forearm) tossed four innings Tuesday in a rehab start for Double-A Akron, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six.

Kluber showed improvement in what was his second rehab start over the past week, retiring the first 10 batters he faced before allowing a solo home run in the fourth inning. He ran his pitch count up to 60 but once again struggled to find the zone, registering 36 strikes. Per Zack Meisel of The Athletic, the right-hander is scheduled to start for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. Kluber will presumably increase his pitch count up to around 80 in Sunday's outing, which could be his last before rejoining the big-league rotation.