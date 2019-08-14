Indians' Corey Kluber: Third rehab outing on tap
Kluber (forearm) tossed four innings Tuesday in a rehab start for Double-A Akron, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six.
Kluber showed improvement in what was his second rehab start over the past week, retiring the first 10 batters he faced before allowing a solo home run in the fourth inning. He ran his pitch count up to 60 but once again struggled to find the zone, registering 36 strikes. Per Zack Meisel of The Athletic, the right-hander is scheduled to start for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. Kluber will presumably increase his pitch count up to around 80 in Sunday's outing, which could be his last before rejoining the big-league rotation.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Works three innings in rehab start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Rehab start coming at Triple-A•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Begins rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Simulated game on tap•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Completes another bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...