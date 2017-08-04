Indians' Corey Kluber: Throws complete game gem Thursday
Kluber (9-3) was masterful in Thursday's complete game win over the Yankees, allowing just one run on three hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.
Kluber spoiled Sonny Gray's New York debut by going a full nine innings for the third time this season while racking up double-digit strikeouts for the ninth time in his last 10 starts. His numbers in that stretch have been Cy Young worthy, as the 2014 winner of the award has posted a 1.70 ERA and 113:12 K:BB over 74.1 innings. Kluber's only blemish in this one was a seventh-inning homer by Gary Sanchez. The right-hander faces another potent lineup next with the Rockies in town Tuesday, but there's no such thing as a bad matchup for Kluber given his recent form.
